R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.70. 586,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,837. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.