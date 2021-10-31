R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.43.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
R1 RCM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.70. 586,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,837. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $31.28.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
