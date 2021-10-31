Rally Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Billion (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Rally has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $56.77 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rally has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00068617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00069675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00096677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,203.64 or 0.99994031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.26 or 0.06951357 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00024866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,707,623 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

