Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 197,430 shares.The stock last traded at $17.90 and had previously closed at $15.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $820.00 million, a PE ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

