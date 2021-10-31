Raymond James Cuts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $51.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.