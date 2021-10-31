Raymond James Trims Polaris (NYSE:PII) Target Price to $148.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $158.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PII. Truist Securities cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Polaris has a 52-week low of $88.77 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

