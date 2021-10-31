Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 671,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,372 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $44,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of O opened at $71.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

