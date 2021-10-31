Realty Income (NYSE:O) Sees Large Volume Increase

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 317,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,399,376 shares.The stock last traded at $72.39 and had previously closed at $73.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.10.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

