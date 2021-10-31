Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redbox’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RDBX opened at 14.14 on Wednesday. Redbox has a one year low of 9.12 and a one year high of 27.22.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.