RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Up 90.8% in October

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 90.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 75,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDHL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. 272,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $253.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.47. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDHL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

