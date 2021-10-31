Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Health Properties by 124.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the second quarter valued at about $748,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

RHE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. 35,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,555. Regional Health Properties has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.07.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.