Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,459 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 480,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 346,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

