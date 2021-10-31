Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q4 guidance to $5.05-$5.15 EPS.

Shares of RS stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.16. 421,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $107.36 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

