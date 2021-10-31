Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, an increase of 133.1% from the September 30th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,364.0 days.

OTCMKTS RLLWF opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. Reliance Worldwide has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reliance Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reliance Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.