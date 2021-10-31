Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,233,486 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,233,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 268.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Barclays by 64.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Barclays by 84.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

