Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 46,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

PGNY opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 546,182 shares of company stock worth $30,797,639. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.