Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VOXX International by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VOXX International alerts:

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $57,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 59,900 shares of company stock valued at $670,271. 37.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $11.31 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $270.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

VOXX International Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.