Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.20 Million Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 48.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,896 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 108,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

IDA stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.48. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

