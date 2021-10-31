Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $861,984.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $114,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,237 shares of company stock worth $9,020,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PSMT stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

