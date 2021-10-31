Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 275,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Olin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Olin by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 427,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 192,042 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. Olin Co. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $59.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

