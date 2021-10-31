Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 177,400 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 177,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.78% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after acquiring an additional 486,092 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after acquiring an additional 676,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 172,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 90.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 320,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDX opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

