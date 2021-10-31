Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 5,387 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.42% of Orion Energy Systems worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 472,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 44,006 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.39. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OESX shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

