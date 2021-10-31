Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 5,387 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.42% of Orion Energy Systems worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 472,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 44,006 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.39. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OESX shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.
