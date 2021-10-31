Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.86-$2.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.74 million.Repligen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.860-$2.910 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.38.
RGEN stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,027. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.02. Repligen has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32.
In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
