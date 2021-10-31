Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.86-$2.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.74 million.Repligen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.860-$2.910 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.38.

RGEN stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,027. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.02. Repligen has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

