RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Down 47.0% in October

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RESAAS Services stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 25,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of -0.23. RESAAS Services has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.51.

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RESAAS Services had a negative net margin of 406.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,659.28%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Resaas Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages.

