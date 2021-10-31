ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Announces Earnings Results

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RMD stock traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.91. 889,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,349. ResMed has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.44.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $2,204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,042.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,758,433.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

