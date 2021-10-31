Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QSR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a C$65.00 price objective for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$79.79.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$70.07 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$67.77 and a one year high of C$87.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$79.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

