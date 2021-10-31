Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,770,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,448 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $43,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 265,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

RPAI stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

