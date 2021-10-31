Reviewing Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) & a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Baozun alerts:

This table compares Baozun and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.36 billion 0.99 $65.25 million $1.03 16.80 a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun 4.06% 6.36% 3.79% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Baozun and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 1 3 2 0 2.17 a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

Baozun presently has a consensus price target of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 42.20%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $13.11, suggesting a potential upside of 28.92%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Summary

Baozun beats a.k.a. Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc. operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was founded by Wen Bin Qiu, Jun Hua Wu, and Qing Yu Zhang in August 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.