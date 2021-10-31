Reviewing Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -26.93% -20.93% -17.18% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -2,193.30% -42.42% -35.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $115.38 million 63.72 -$57.20 million ($2.19) -123.10 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 202.70 -$166.41 million ($0.82) -8.71

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inspire Medical Systems and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 5 0 2.63 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 2 3 2 0 2.00

Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $208.86, suggesting a potential downside of 22.52%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.08%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead. The company was founded by Timothy P. Herbert in November 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

