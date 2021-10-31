Reviewing Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lazard and The Blackstone Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $2.65 billion 1.94 $402.46 million $3.60 13.61 The Blackstone Group $6.10 billion 15.56 $1.05 billion $2.65 52.23

The Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lazard. Lazard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Blackstone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Lazard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of The Blackstone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Lazard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of The Blackstone Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and The Blackstone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 15.75% 57.66% 8.57% The Blackstone Group 25.47% 18.03% 10.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lazard and The Blackstone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 0 1 4 0 2.80 The Blackstone Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

Lazard presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.19%. The Blackstone Group has a consensus price target of $118.13, suggesting a potential downside of 14.66%. Given Lazard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lazard is more favorable than The Blackstone Group.

Risk & Volatility

Lazard has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Blackstone Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. The Blackstone Group pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lazard pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Blackstone Group pays out 105.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Blackstone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lazard is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Lazard beats The Blackstone Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness. The Asset Management segment provides global investment solutions and investment management services. The company was founded by Alexandre Lazard, Lazare Lazard, and Simon Lazard in 1848 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc. engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners. The Real Estate segment includes management of core real estate fund and non-exchange traded restate investment trusts. The Hedge Fund Solutions segment comprises of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, which manages hedge funds and includes Indian-focused and Asian-focused closed-end mutual funds. The Credit segment includes GSO Capital Partners LP, which manages credit-oriented funds. The company was founded by Stephen Allen Schwarzman in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

