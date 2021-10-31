Reviewing Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) & Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Subaru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A N/A N/A Subaru 3.43% 5.90% 3.10%

22.3% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Subaru shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Proterra and Subaru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 Subaru 0 1 0 0 2.00

Proterra currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.27%. Given Proterra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than Subaru.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proterra and Subaru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Subaru $26.70 billion 0.56 $719.19 million $0.47 20.85

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Summary

Subaru beats Proterra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components. The Others segment develops, leases, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in May 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

