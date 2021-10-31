Reviewing Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) & RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) and RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and RE/MAX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A RE/MAX 0 3 1 0 2.25

RE/MAX has a consensus price target of $38.63, suggesting a potential upside of 21.42%. Given RE/MAX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.7% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of RE/MAX shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of RE/MAX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and RE/MAX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A RE/MAX $266.00 million 2.26 $10.96 million $1.47 21.64

RE/MAX has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Profitability

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and RE/MAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A RE/MAX 3.80% 40.36% 8.40%

Summary

RE/MAX beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue. The Mortgage segment comprises operations of the firm’s mortgage brokerage franchising operations under the Motto Mortgage brand name and mortgage loan processing services and licensed software under the wemlo brand. The Marketing Funds segment involves in the operations of the marketing campaigns designed to build and maintain brand awareness and the development and operation of agent marketing technology. The Other segment focuses in the legacy operations of booj. The company was founded by David L. Liniger and Gail A. Liniger in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.