Reviewing Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) and The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Cooper Companies and Warby Parker, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Cooper Companies
|0
|2
|9
|0
|2.82
|Warby Parker
|0
|2
|5
|0
|2.71
Institutional & Insider Ownership
97.1% of The Cooper Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of The Cooper Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares The Cooper Companies and Warby Parker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cooper Companies
|$2.43 billion
|8.46
|$238.40 million
|$9.64
|43.25
|Warby Parker
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
The Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.
Profitability
This table compares The Cooper Companies and Warby Parker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cooper Companies
|102.48%
|11.42%
|7.58%
|Warby Parker
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
The Cooper Companies beats Warby Parker on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues. The Cooper Surgical segment focuses on the provision of advancement for the health of women, basies, and families through women’s health and fertility products and services. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.
