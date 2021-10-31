REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $525.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21. REX American Resources has a one year low of $72.01 and a one year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. Equities analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,349,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

