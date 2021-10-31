Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €115.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €113.27 ($133.26).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €83.84 ($98.64) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

