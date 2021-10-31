Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,014 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 299.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 511,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,687,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,263.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $373.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 131.37%. The business had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

