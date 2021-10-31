Rise Hits Market Cap of $1.78 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Rise has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $4,165.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rise has traded up 58.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 187,561,563 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

