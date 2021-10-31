RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,900 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the September 30th total of 414,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

NYSE RIV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 122,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,979. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIV. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

