Robert W. Baird Boosts Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $120.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.13.

FBHS opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 188,806 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $2,884,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

