Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $92.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox stock opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,351 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $112,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 613,967 shares of company stock worth $50,574,052.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox by 151.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $812,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $657,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.