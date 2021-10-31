Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Gap Down to $6.99

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $6.74. Rockley Photonics shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 1,149 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RKLY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $880.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.75 and a beta of -0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth approximately $16,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

