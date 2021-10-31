Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “A balanced approach to organic and inorganic growth has enabled Rollins to achieve a decent revenue growth over the past several years. Organic revenue growth rate is being driven by strong technician and customer retention. Strategic acquisitions enable Rollins global brand recognition, geographical footprint and boost revenues. Consistent efforts in making dividend payments underscores the company's commitment to shareholders and underline its confidence in business. On the flip side, acquisitions and IT related expenses are likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. Multiple acquisitions can result in some integration risks. The company's business experiences seasonal fluctuations in revenues and are directly affected by weather conditions. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Rollins have declined on a year-to-date basis.”

ROL stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after acquiring an additional 505,374 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,701,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,175,000 after acquiring an additional 59,239 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

