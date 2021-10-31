Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $41.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

