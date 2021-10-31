Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,676,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 146,092 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in LKQ were worth $82,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,956,000 after buying an additional 216,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after buying an additional 382,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 17.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after buying an additional 1,685,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,836,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

