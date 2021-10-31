Royal Bank of Canada Has $88.22 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,352 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of Phillips 66 worth $88,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Amundi acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

PSX stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

