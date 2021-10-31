Royal Bank of Canada Has $90.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,430,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $90,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

