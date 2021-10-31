Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,099,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of Vodafone Group worth $104,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 510.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 106,552 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at $313,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOD. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

