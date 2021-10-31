Royal Bank of Canada Sells 54,503 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $78,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $307.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.38. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $220.25 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

