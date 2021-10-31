Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Issues Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.37 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $81,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.