RPS Group (LON:RPS) Price Target Raised to GBX 145 at Berenberg Bank

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPS. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

LON RPS opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. RPS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49.05 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 131.80 ($1.72). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £350.77 million and a P/E ratio of 60.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a GBX 0.26 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.24%.

In other news, insider John Douglas bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

