Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY opened at $113.51 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $80.02 and a one year high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average is $110.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners raised Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.48.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.